A typically eclectic Soccer Aid line-up has been confirmed in advance of the big game with high-profile names ranging from Sir Mo Farah to Robbie Williams, Usain Bolt to Martin Compston, Jill Scott to Tommy Fury.

Extensive TV details are yet to be ironed out, but we have all the basics for you below as the excitement kicks up a notch following the announcements.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know to watch Soccer Aid 2024, including the date, kick-off time and TV details we know so far.

More like this

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2024 on TV and live stream

Soccer Aid 2024 will be broadcast on ITV1.

Fans can also watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

There will be plenty of pre-game hype with an all-star cast of presenters, pundits, experts and celebrity guests to keep you entertained ahead of kick-off.

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

Soccer Aid 2024 takes place on Sunday 9th June 2024, following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The game will be held at Stamford Bridge, meaning it is most suitable to host the big event during the summer months when they aren't required to fit around the domestic football season.

What is the Soccer Aid kick-off time?

Soccer Aid 2024 is yet to be given a confirmed kick-off time but it is expected to start at 7:30pm. As usual there will be plenty of build-up ahead of the match.

What is Soccer Aid?

UNICEF's annual charity football match has grown and grown since it was created by Robbie Williams in 2006.

It sees England face a World XI – with both squads made up of a weird and wonderful mix of celebrities and former players.

The level of ability ranges from former professionals to those that have barely kicked a ball but that only makes for more entertainment.

After all, it's not often you get to see Roberto Carlos leave a crunching challenge in on Tom Grennan or a Gladiator nutmeg Bobby Brazier.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.