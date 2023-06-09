As ever, it looks set to be an extremely entertaining affair, with the likes of Paul Scholes, Francesco Totti and Gabriel Batistuta among the former pros set to be strutting their stuff against rather unlikely opponents.

Soccer Aid returns for its 2023 edition this weekend, with Jill Scott and Usain Bolt respectively captaining England and World XI sides consisting of both footballing superstars and big names from the world of showbiz and entertainment .

Since it began in 2006, some of the finest goalscorers to ever grace a football pitch have taken part in the event – with the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Alan Shearer and Romário just a few of the legends to have played.

Given that incredible list of names, you'd probably expect that the player to have scored the most goals in the event's history would be a decorated former pro, but while there is a big name at the top of the charts, he's tied with someone who may be a little more surprising.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the event's top scorers – including a full list of all the players to have scored twice or more.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who has scored most goals in Soccer Aid?

There's a rather unlikely tie at the top of the scoring charts – with a four-time Champions League winner and a former Love Island contestant sharing the top spot with four goals a piece.

Those players are Dutchman Clarence Seedorf, who has played in four editions of the match and bagged a hat-trick in 2014, and Kem Cetinay, who represents the World XI owing to his Cypriot heritage and has scored in three consecutive matches, including a double in 2021.

More like this

Soccer Aid top scorers

The full list of top scorers since Soccer Aid's inaugural match in 2006 can be found below:

Clarence Seedorf (World XI) - 4

Kem Cetinay (World XI) - 4

Teddy Sheringham (England) - 3

Jonathan Wilkes (England) - 3

Jeremy Lynch (England/World XI) - 3

Alan Shearer (England) - 2

Paolo Di Canio (World XI) - 2

Jamie Redknapp (England) - 2

Kevin Phillips (England) - 2

Dimitar Berbatov (World XI) - 2

Jermain Defoe (England) - 2

Robbie Keane (World XI) - 2

Mark Wright (England) - 2

Soccer Aid is showing on ITV1 from 6:30pm on Sunday 11th June. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.