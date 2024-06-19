They will need England to beat Denmark later in the day to stand any chance of reaching the last-16 stage with a game to spare, although they must first claim all three points against their fellow former Yugoslavian republic.

Serbia have to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of a top-two finish alive after kicking off their campaign in Group C with a 1-0 defeat to England last Sunday.

While they can take heart from a strong second-half showing against the Three Lions, head coach Dragan Stojković will be looking for his side to create more clear-cut chances for the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović so captain and creative ace Dušan Tadić could be restored to the starting XI.

When is Slovenia v Serbia?

Slovenia v Serbia will take place on Thursday 20th June 2024.

Slovenia v Serbia kick-off time

Slovenia v Serbia will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Slovenia v Serbia on?

Slovenia v Serbia will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 1pm.

How to live stream Slovenia v Serbia online

You can also live stream Slovenia v Serbia online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Slovenia v Serbia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Slovenia v Serbia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Slovenia (TBC) Draw (TBC) Serbia (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

