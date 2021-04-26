What channel is Real Madrid v Chelsea Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Real Madrid and Chelsea will lock horns at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the first of this week’s Champions League fixtures.

Domestically, it has been a mixed campaign for both clubs with neither side in the driving seat to lift silverware this season.

However, progressing to the final of Europe’s premier competition would ensure 2020/21 is remembered much more favourably in the years to come.

Chelsea dispatched Real’s city rivals Atletico in the last 16 before dumping out Porto in the next round, while the Spaniards eliminated Atalanta and then Liverpool en route to the semi-finals.

The game could also see Eden Hazard’s first encounter with his former club since leaving them two years ago to join Los Blancos.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Chelsea on TV?

Real Madrid v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 27th April 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Champions League games taking place this week including PSG v Man City, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Chelsea online

Real Madrid v Chelsea team news

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane has many possible absentees with Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy both doubts ahead of the first leg.

Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez will definitely miss out through injury, while Federico Valverde is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. Eden Hazard made a return in the weekend draw with Real Betis and is expected to feature against his former club.

Chelsea: The Blues’ only real concern heading into the game is ex-Real Madrid man Mateo Kovacic, who is likely to miss out with a thigh injury.

Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Kai Havertz dropped to the bench for the weekend win over West Ham, but will likely return to the starting XI on Tuesday.

Real Madrid v Chelsea odds

