Boss Mark Warburton took charge in the summer and will be delighted with his fast start – but can QPR maintain their surge?

West Brom are expected to challenge hard for promotion this season with Slaven Bilic at the helm.

The Baggies sit in fourth – one place above QPR – and remain unbeaten.

However, they have won and drawn four games apiece so far, with Bilic’s men scoring and conceding in every match so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the QPR v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is the QPR v West Brom game?

QPR v West Brom will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday 28th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream QPR v West Brom

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

QPR will be licking their lips at the prospect of getting one over a play-off rival.

It has been an ambition-altering start for the Rs, but in Jordan Hugill and the resurgent Nahki Wells, they have talented stars at this level in great form.

Wells has four goals in two games and with West Brom’s defence less-than-stellar, he could be the difference-maker.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 West Brom