What channel is PSG v Man City Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola are set for a reunion to kick-start the Champions League fixtures on TV this week as PSG host Manchester City in Paris.

Messi lifted a staggering 14 trophies in just four seasons under Guardiola’s stewardship at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, and now the pair will face each other from opposing sides on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old – who signed for PSG in the summer – is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for the French giants due to fitness and injury issues. He isn’t a guaranteed starter against City, but will at least feature in the squad.

City kicked off their Champions League campaign with an eye-catching 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in their first match of Group A.

PSG started in muted fashion after being held to a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge. Another poor result for PSG would see eyebrows raised given the quality among their ranks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Man City on TV and online.

When is PSG v Man City?

PSG v Man City will take place on Tuesday 28th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

PSG v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Villarreal.

What TV channel is PSG v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream PSG v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSG v Man City team news

PSG predicted XI: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes, Herrera; Draxler, Mbappe, Neymar.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish.

PSG v Man City odds

bet365 odds: PSG (21/10) Draw (5/2) Man City (5/4)*.

Our prediction: PSG v Man City

PSG are currently wiping the floor in Ligue 1 with eight wins in eight games, but not all is perfect at the Parc des Princes.

The French side has been forced to rely on last-gasp winners to secure victories in the league, while the abject display against Brugge remains in the memory.

French league dominance is one thing, but it’s an entirely different task for Mauricio Pochettino to craft his all-star squad into a disciplined unit capable of Champions League glory, as his predecessors can attest to.

City have picked up the pace in the Premier League with a gutsy victory-to-nil over Chelsea at the weekend. Expect City’s maturing squad to do a professional job against PSG.

Our prediction: PSG 1-2 Man City (17/2 at bet365).

