Instead, they struggled to overcome Czech Republic in their opener, saved by a last-gasp winner, and were humbled 2-0 by lowly Georgia, with a 3-0 victory over Turkey sandwiched in between.

Portugal face Slovenia, who qualified with the lowest points total in the tournament yet remain undefeated.

Slovenia drew all three of their Group C games, including a dire goalless stalemate against England. They are not the sort of team to quicken the pulse, but they're no mugs either.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Portugal v Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Portugal v Slovenia predictions

This hasn't been a tournament for the big boys. Yet. Germany underwhelmed following their rout of Scotland, reigning champions Italy have been lacklustre, England have laboured for little return and France have looked off the pace.

Portugal have the talent, both young and old, to dial it up, but they must improve if they are to inflict the first defeat of the tournament on Slovenia.

Benjamin Šeško promised plenty prior to the tournament but has underdelivered so far. He will be determined to put his name up in lights, but in Ronaldo, Portugal boast the ultimate clutch player in knockout football.

RadioTimes.com says... Portugal 2-1 Slovenia

