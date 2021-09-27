What channel is Porto v Liverpool Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope to maintain their rampant goalscoring form when they take on Porto in the next batch of Champions League fixtures on TV this week.

The Reds have scored three goals in each of their last five matches, and six of their eight competitive matches across all competitions in 2021/22 have ended in them scoring three times.

Mohamed Salah leads the charge for Liverpool with six strikes to his name this term, while Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have stuck in three apiece.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his defence to sharpen up, however. The Reds drew 3-3 with Brentford at the weekend and the German boss will be determined to emphasise the importance of keeping clean sheets to his team as the season progresses.

Porto did manage to shut out Atletico Madrid in their first Champions League match of the season with a goalless draw to begin their campaign. They will hope to exploit the minor cracks in Liverpool’s armour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Porto v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Porto v Liverpool?

Porto v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 28th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Porto v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Villarreal.

What TV channel is Porto v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Porto v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Porto v Liverpool team news

Porto predicted XI: Costa; Corona, Cardoso, Marcano, Wendell; Otavio, Oliveira, Grujic, Diaz; Taremi, Martinez

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Minamino

Porto v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Porto v Liverpool

Liverpool are looking good in 2021/22 but they’re not completely settled. If those three-goal hauls dry up – and they inevitably will – can they rely on their defence to step up and deliver tight performances?

In the past, the answer has been a resounding yes, and there’s no reason to doubt that the tried and tested back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson can return to their imperious best.

Expect a little bit of rotation in the midfield and attacking areas from Liverpool, but Klopp will field a team capable of getting the job done.

Our prediction: Porto 1-2 Liverpool (15/2 at bet365).

