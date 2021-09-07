What channel is Poland v England World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England can make it six wins out of six when they face Poland in the final round of World Cup qualifiers on TV for this international break.

The Three Lions have been superb in qualifying so far with wins in each of their five games so far, plus 17 goals on the board to just one conceded.

Gareth Southgate will be delighted with the rhythm that his side has continued post-Euro 2020 and will be keen to keep up the intensity on opponents in a bid to qualify for the World Cup as soon as possible.

England have won 4-0 in each of their games so far during this break, against Hungary and Andorra, with six different names across the scoresheets.

Southgate rested plenty of his strongest XI to face minnows Andorra and still saw his fringe stars maintain 89 per cent possession throughout the match.

Regardless, he is likely to bring back a more familiar line-up for this one with a trip to Poland set to be the toughest trip of the 10-game qualification campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Poland v England on TV and online.

When is Poland v England on TV?

Poland v England will take place on Wednesday 8th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Poland v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Poland v England on?

The game will be shown on ITV from 7:15pm.

ITV boasts the rights to all of England’s World Cup qualifier games but not every England match across all competitions.

How to live stream Poland v England online

You can tune in to watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices, from mobiles and tablets to laptops and desktop computers.

Poland v England team news

Poland predicted XI: Szczesny; Dawidowicz, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Moder, Linetty, Rybus; Buksa, Lewandowski

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane.

Poland v England odds

Our prediction: Poland v England

England are going to the World Cup. We can’t officially declare it, but it would take an almighty collapse for them to drop out of the top two and a victory over Poland in the reverse fixtures gives them breathing room here.

Defeat would not be a disaster for Southgate’s men who boast a five-point cushion over their hosts, but that would be a stunning result given England’s dominance over qualification so far.

England look resolute at the back and boast plenty of options going forward. Kane has scored in both of his appearances during the break but spurned a number of good chances to extend leads. He will hope to be clinical in this one.

Our prediction: Poland 1-2 England (5/1 at bet365).

