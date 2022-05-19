As long as Spurs are not beaten on Sunday, they will secure a return to Europe's premier competition after wrestling back fourth spot from their north London rivals in recent weeks.

Tottenham are just 90 minutes away from a return to the Champions League but must get the job done against Norwich City, who they play at Carrow Road as part of the final day's Premier League TV schedule .

They look a side reborn under Antonio Conte and will be desperate to prove that they're no longer the team we've seen crumble in big moments in the past.

With a two-point lead and significantly better goal difference than the Gunners, Spurs' fate is in their own hands but they would be wise not to underestimate Norwich given the experiences of previous years.

Their heavy final-day defeat to relegated Newcastle United in 2015/16 saw them finish below Arsenal – a result that will likely haunt supporters to this day.

The Canaries may be bound for the Championship but they can still finish 19th and will want to sign off in the Premier League in style in front of their home fans.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Tottenham?

Norwich v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Tottenham will kick off at 4pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Everton.

What TV channel is Norwich v Tottenham on?

It has not yet been confirmed what channel Norwich v Tottenham will be broadcast on but you can watch coverage of the final day live on Sky Sports Premier League, Football, and Main Event from 3pm.

How to live stream Norwich v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Norwich v Tottenham team news

Norwich predicted XI: Gunn; Byram, Hanley, Gibson; Aarons, Gilmour, Rupp, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Pukki, Dowell

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Norwich v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Norwich v Tottenham

Tottenham's fate is in their own hands after Arsenal's recent slip-ups but we've seen them bottle big moments in the past.

Bringing in trophy-specialist Conte was supposed to stop that and they have a perfect opportunity to show the progress they have made.

There may be a few shaky moments early but Norwich will not be able to keep up with their forward firepower and once the floodgates open, the visitors could get three or four.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-3 Tottenham (15/2 at bet365)

