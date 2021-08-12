What channel is Newcastle v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle kick off the new 2021/22 Premier League season at home to West Ham on Sunday, with boss Steve Bruce under pressure before the campaign has even started.

Advertisement

Bruce is supposedly the favourite to be the first top-flight manager sacked this term despite a strong finish to last season. The manager needs to get off to a winning start in his opening Premier League fixtures to alleviate the scepticism amongst fans.

Last season Newcastle beat West Ham home and away – inflicting a 3-2 victory over the London club at St James’ Park in April – but it is nevertheless the Hammers who are favourites heading into this encounter.

Indeed, boss David Moyes will be keen to replicate his team’s sixth-place finish to last term even though West Ham are yet to make a significant signing in the transfer market.

It means we could well see two similar XIs from that which lined up on Tyneside in the spring when the action gets underway this Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v West Ham on TV and online. Plus, find out the full Premier League TV schedule with our guide.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Newcastle v West Ham on TV?

Newcastle v West Ham will take place on Sunday 15th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Newcastle v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v West Ham team news

Newcastle: Injuries dogged Bruce’s side last term and Martin Dubravka is out, while Elliott Anderson, Paul Dummett and Karl Darlow will all likely miss this tie. Freddie Woodman could make his league debut.

Matt Ritchie and Jacob Murphy should get the nod, while Joelinton and Callum Wilson could start up front. Allan Saint-Maximin may be in the mix.

West Ham: Manuel Lanzini is rated 50/50 to feature here following a knock picked up in pre-season, while both Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna may not be risked as they work on recovering from injury set-backs.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, who both impressed at the European Championships, should anchor the midfield as usual.

Newcastle v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (11/5) Draw (5/2) West Ham (6/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Newcastle v West Ham

With neither side excelling in the transfer market we could see two very similar XIs take to the field on Sunday. Newcastle sensationally did the double over West Ham last season but it does appear unlikely that will happen again.

West Ham have been blunted by the departure of Jesse Lingard back to Manchester United, but Newcastle themselves are still wringing their hands over Saint-Maximin, who struggled to start consistently in the previous campaign until the back end of the season.

West Ham’s midfield set-up aided their charge to the top-six last term and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Rice and Soucek marshal this game. There may not be many chances on Tyneside but the visitors are good for a point.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-0 West Ham (10/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.