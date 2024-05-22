The Magpies finished seventh in the Premier League table, meaning they will qualify for the Europa Conference League if Manchester United fail to win the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday.

Tottenham finished fifth in the table, two points short of high-flying Aston Villa, and will play in the Europa League next season.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer branded the game "crazy" on Match of the Day. He said: "Can you imagine if you're a player who is playing in either the Copa America or Euro 2024 having to do that? Madness. Crazy. I wouldn't be happy at all.

"It's crazy for Newcastle to go and play Spurs there on Wednesday night and then another game."

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Tottenham?

Newcastle v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 22nd May 2024.

Newcastle v Tottenham kick-off time

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 10:45am UK time.

How to watch Newcastle v Tottenham on TV and live stream

Newcastle v Tottenham will be shown live on NUFC TV and SPURSPLAY.

NUFC TV is showing the game for a fee of £4.99 – or £7.99 for both of their matches in Australia – while 2023/24 members and season ticket holders were offered free codes "but the redemption period for those codes has now closed."

SPURSPLAY costs £45 for 12 months of access. The package includes all 2024/25 pre-season friendlies, selected women's team matches and on-demand replays or extended highlights of men's matches 24 hours after the game finishes.

