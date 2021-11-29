What channel is Newcastle v Norwich Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle begin a week of make-or-break clashes with a showdown against relegation rivals Norwich as part of the upcoming Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

The Magpies are winless in 2021/22 so far and have been leapfrogged by Norwich in recent weeks after Dean Smith replaced Daniel Farke in the hotseat.

Eddie Howe faces a huge task to steer Newcastle away from the drop with the 19th-placed Canaries and 18th-placed Burnley coming to St James’ Park this week.

Howe must urgently address the leaky defence that has already shipped five goals in his two matches at the helm so far if he is to claw them up to safety.

Norwich have made a strong start to life under Smith with four points in two games almost doubling the Canaries tally from the five points in their previous 11 matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Norwich?

Newcastle v Norwich will take place on Tuesday 30th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Norwich will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Newcastle v Norwich online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Norwich on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Newcastle v Norwich team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Clark, Lewis; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey; Saint-Maximin; Wilson, Joelinton

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; McLean, Rupp, Gilmour; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

Newcastle v Norwich odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Norwich

Newcastle won’t get a better opportunity to put points on the board, surely? Norwich have improved but they’re still right in the mire and went 10 games without a win themselves prior to Farke’s last game and removal as boss.

However, Howe must bring defensive stability to a club on the ropes. He has proven his credentials as an attacking boss who could get the most out of attacking players, but Newcastle simply can’t afford to leak the goals they have done.

Norwich will arrive at St James’ Park looking to keep things tight, keep things simple, keep things compact. They would probably take a point this weekend to keep their hosts below them and momentum bubbling.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Norwich (6/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.