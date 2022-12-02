The Oranje enter the knockout rounds with a mixed bag of results under their belts and, one would suspect, several gears left to click into as the tournament progresses.

The World Cup Round of 16 begins with the Netherlands heading into battle against the USA.

Louis van Gaal's men swept aside Senegal in their opener before being held to a draw against eliminated Ecuador. They wrapped up with a comfortable victory over Qatar, but many will be keen to see them lock horns in a tense knockout clash against solid opposition.

The US Men's National Team have only progressed beyond the Round of 16 once since the very first edition of the tournament in 1930, when they finished third in a 13-team contest.

They held their own to draw 0-0 with England in Group B and will feel confident they can produce another big display against top opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v USA on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v USA?

Netherlands v USA will take place on Saturday 3rd December 2022.

Netherlands v USA kick-off time

Netherlands v USA will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v USA on?

Netherlands v USA will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Netherlands v USA online

You can also live stream the Netherlands v USA game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Netherlands v USA referee

The referee for Netherlands v USA is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

Netherlands v USA radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Netherlands v USA prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Netherlands v USA predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

