The Dutch slid through the group stages without too much drama. They defeated Senegal and Qatar either side of a creditable draw with Ecuador.

The World Cup 2022 Round of 16 begins with the Netherlands up against USA in a huge clash to kick-start the knockout rounds.

Louis van Gaal will be keen to see his squad step up against tougher opposition despite a lack of expectation on them to go far in this World Cup.

USA look like a tough nut to crack at this World Cup after holding England to a goalless draw in the group stages and will foster high hopes of going far this time around.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Netherlands v USA in the World Cup 2022 Round of 16.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Netherlands v USA?

Netherlands v USA will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 3rd December 2022.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Netherlands v USA team news

Netherlands predicted line-up: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

USA predicted line-up: Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic



Netherlands v USA prediction

This could be one of the upsets of the Round of 16. The Netherlands boast real quality in Cody Gakpo, but main man Memphis Depay is clearly not match fit and may not be greatly useful for the Dutch.

The US have not looked pretty at this World Cup but they look very fit, very hungry and very organised. Do they have enough killer threat to trouble the elite teams? Probably not. However, they could stifle the Dutch here.

Weston McKennie is a superstar in the making and could put his name up in lights here.

Our prediction: Netherlands 1-2 USA (16/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Netherlands v USA odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (19/20) Draw (23/10) USA (10/3)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.