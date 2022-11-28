Louis van Gaal's team haven't exactly set the tournament alight but four points from games against Senegal and Ecuador have them on the brink of progressing from Group A.

The assignment is simple for the Netherlands; avoid defeat against Qatar and they are through to the last 16 of the World Cup.

Despite their limp attacking performances, the Netherlands will fancy their chances of sticking a few goals past Qatar to progress as group winners because the hosts have fallen well short of the standard required.

They failed to have a shot on target against Ecuador in the first match of the tournament before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Senegal last Friday, which confirmed their early elimination.

Qatar are now playing for pride and to avoid becoming the first hosts in World Cup history to fail to pick up a single point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Qatar on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Netherlands v Qatar?

Netherlands v Qatar will take place on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Netherlands v Qatar kick-off time

Netherlands v Qatar will kick off at 3pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Qatar on?

Netherlands v Qatar will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 2pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Netherlands v Qatar online

You can also live stream the Ecuador v Senegal game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Netherlands v Qatar referee

The referee for Netherlands v Qatar has been confirmed as Bakary Gassama.

Netherlands v Qatar odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (1/5) Draw (6/1) Qatar (14/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Netherlands v Qatar prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Netherlands v Qatar predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.