A 2-0 victory over Senegal and 1-1 draw with Ecuador have the Dutch on the brink of the knockout rounds and Louis van Gaal's team will be eager to secure a big win in order to top Group A and land a potentially easier last-16 fixture.

The Netherlands need to avoid defeat against Qatar on Tuesday afternoon to secure their passage to the next stage of the World Cup.

Cody Gakpo is emerging as one of the breakout stars of the tournament thanks to his two goals, including a thunderbolt against Ecuador, but the rest of the Netherlands attack has looked limp so far.

Qatar have already been eliminated so it looks a perfect opportunity for the Dutch to rack up a few goals, but the humbled hosts could prove be a dangerous animal as they are playing for pride.

Manager Felix Sanchez will also be hoping his team can pick up at least a point to show for the country's efforts and investment in the tournament.

When is Netherlands v Qatar?

Netherlands v Qatar will kick off at 3pm on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

Netherlands v Qatar team news

Netherlands predicted line-up: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Memphis

Qatar predicted line-up: Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Hassan; Mohammad, Boudiaf, Madibo, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Afif, Muntari

Netherlands v Qatar prediction

Qatar are the worst team in the tournament and anything less than a comprehensive victory for the Netherlands would be a surprise.

The Dutch have been poor in attacking areas - bar Cody Gakpo - but the host's shambolic defending means this is the perfect opportunity for the likes of Memphis Depay and co to turn on the style.

Qatar will want to give their fans something to cheer about and might be able to grab a goal if they throw a bit of caution to the wind.

Our prediction: Netherlands 3-1 Qatar (11/1 at bet365)

Netherlands v Qatar odds

