The Dutch swept past the USA in the round of 16 – serving as a reminder of their total football DNA with a comprehensive 3-1 victory – as they boosted their hopes of a first World Cup triumph.

Friday evening brings arguably the biggest game of the 2022 World Cup so far as Netherlands and Argentina, two nations with undeniable footballing heritage, meet in the quarter-finals .

Argentina have not got their hands on the trophy since 1986 and this tournament likely represents Lionel Messi's last chance to do so.

He has come up with some big moments already, scoring in the vital group stage win over Mexico and in the tight 2-1 last 16 victory over Australia, and many have already suggested that the stars are beginning to align for him to cap off a sparkling career with the game's biggest prize.

There is still a long way to go but the winner of the sixth meeting at World Cup finals between these two heavyweights will earn themselves a World Cup semi-final clash against either Croatia or Brazil next week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Argentina on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Argentina?

Netherlands v Argentina will take place on Friday 9th December 2022.

Netherlands v Argentina kick-off time

Netherlands v Argentina will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Argentina on?

Netherlands v Argentina will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Netherlands v Argentina online

You can also live stream the Netherlands v Argentina game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Netherlands v Argentina referee

The referee for Netherlands v Argentina has been confirmed as Antonio Mateu Lahoz of Spain.

Netherlands v Argentina odds

bet365 odds: Netherlands (13/5) Draw (21/10) Argentina (6/5)*

Netherlands v Argentina prediction

