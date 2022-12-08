The big hitters have been kept separate in the draw so far but with just eight teams remaining, the World Cup quarter-finals are where the fun really begins.

The first real heavyweight knock-out tie of the 2022 World Cup sees Netherlands and Argentina face off for a place in the semi-finals.

Netherlands breezed past USA in the round of 16 and remain unbeaten in this tournament while things were a little nervier for the South Americans, who survived a late flurry to edge past Australia.

Lionel Messi is Argentina's trump card and Friday's game looks likely to hinge on how the Dutch can deal with him. Louis van Gaal believes his side can take advantage of the 35-year-old's minimal defensive contributions but stopping him with the ball may be a different matter entirely.

Messi has three goals in four games at Qatar 2022 and you would not bet against him adding to that tally as he tries to book his team a place in next week's semi-finals – with the winner of Croatia v Brazil lying in wait.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Argentina on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Argentina?

Netherlands v Argentina will kick off at 7pm on Friday 9th December 2022.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Netherlands v Argentina team news

Netherlands predicted line-up: Noppert; Timber, van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind; Klassen; Gakpo, Depay

Argentina predicted line-up: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Gomez

Netherlands v Argentina prediction

The last of the past five World Cup meetings between Netherlands and Argentina, a semi-final in 2014, had to be settled on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes and we may well be in store for another cagey battle on Friday.

Van Gaal has never been one to shy away from a bit of pragmatism so despite criticism from the media and fans for his side's conservative approach, he will not move away from what has got them this far.

Argentina are much more than just Messi but if the Dutch can find a way to limit his influence, that would certainly tip the scales in their favour.

In the likes of Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, and Denzel Dumfries, they have players whose movement could cause some serious issues for an Argentine backline that wasn't wholly convincing against the Socceroos.

Our prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Argentina (14/1 at bet365)

Netherlands v Argentina odds

