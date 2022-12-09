Morocco have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament, with Walid Regragui's side winning Group F ahead of Croatia, Belgium and Canada.

Morocco and Portugal face off in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon, with the winner facing England or France in the final four.

They then beat Spain on penalties in their Round of 16 clash thanks to Achraf Hakimi's stunning Panenka spot kick.

Portugal, who won two of their three group games, hammered Switzerland 6-1 last time out to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo up front and the Benfica man had netted a hat-trick within 67 minutes.

Ronaldo, who has fallen out with Portugal manager Fernando Santos, will likely be benched again for the Morocco showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Morocco v Portugal on TV and online.

When is Morocco v Portugal?

Morocco v Portugal will take place on Saturday 10th December 2022.

Morocco v Portugal kick-off time

Morocco v Portugal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Morocco v Portugal on?

Morocco v Portugal will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 2pm.

How to live stream Morocco v Portugal online

You can also live stream the Morocco v Portugal game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Morocco v Portugal referee

The referee for Morocco v Portugal has been confirmed as Facundo Tello of Argentina.

Morocco v Portugal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Morocco (9/2) Draw (5/2) Portugal (7/10)*

Morocco v Portugal prediction

