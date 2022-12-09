Portugal boss Fernando Santos will likely leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his starting XI once again.

Portugal and Morocco go head to head on Saturday with a place in the World Cup semi-finals up for grabs.

They dominated against Switzerland in their Last 16 clash, with Goncalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo in the line-up, netting a hat-trick in a 6-1 win.

As for Morocco, Walid Regragui's side have impressed all tournament.

They topped Group F after wins against Belgium and Canada, while also drawing with Croatia in their opening game.

Morocco then beat Spain 3-0 on penalties in their Round of 16 showdown, with Achraf Hakimi stepping up to convert a Panenka spot kick to book their place in the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Morocco v Portugal on TV and online.

When is Morocco v Portugal?

Morocco v Portugal will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 10th December 2022.

Morocco v Portugal team news

Morocco predicted line-up: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Portugal predicted line-up: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos.

Morocco v Portugal prediction

Morocco have had a brilliant World Cup so far but it looks like they'll exit at the quarter-final stage.

Portugal should have too much all over the pitch and they will book their place in the semi-finals.

Fernando Santos will start Goncalo Ramos up front instead of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Benfica man offers much more to the Portugal side.

Our prediction: Morocco 1-2 Portugal (17/2 at bet365)

Morocco v Portugal odds

Morocco (9/2) Draw (5/2) Portugal (7/10)

