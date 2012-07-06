Match of the Day 2 moves to BBC1 for 2012/2013 Premier League season
BBC says new scheduling is an opportunity to "bring all of the weekend’s football action to its audience via the nation’s favourite channel"
Match of the Day 2 is to air on BBC1 from the start of the 2012/13 Premier League season, the BBC has announced.
The Corporation says that the move from BBC2 is due to “an increased number of Premier League games now played on a Sunday.” Therefore it is an opportunity to “bring all of the weekend’s football action to its audience via the nation’s favourite channel.”
Match of the Day 2, which launched in 2004 after the BBC regained the rights to show Premier League highlights from ITV, will be broadcast on BBC1 at 10:25pm on Sunday nights from August. Match of the Day will remain in its usual slot on Saturday nights on BBC1.
Danny Cohen, Controller, BBC1, said of the new schedule: “As a huge fan of Match of the Day I'm thrilled that MOTD2 is moving to a regular home on BBC1. The audience response to the BBC's coverage of Euro 2012 has been fantastic, meaning that this is the perfect moment to make this move.”