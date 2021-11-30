What channel is Man Utd v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United face Arsenal in the showpiece match of the Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this week.

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his first Manchester United game with positives to build on after interim boss Michael Carrick masterminded a draw against league leaders Chelsea on Super Sunday.

The German boss arrives with experience, know-how and innovative ideas he will hope to gradually instil in his inherited group of players.

That is exactly what Mikel Arteta has managed to do at Arsenal, having overcome a barrage of criticism from last season into this one.

The Spanish boss has grown into the role and his methods have started to bear plenty of fruit in 2021/22. Arsenal have recorded five victories and four clean sheets in their last six matches. The other encounter was a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, but Arteta is steadily winning over support to his cause.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Arsenal?

Man Utd v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 2nd December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Arsenal will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Man Utd v Arsenal online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Man Utd v Arsenal team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Telles; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Sancho

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Martinelli, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Our prediction: Man Utd v Arsenal

United aren’t going to suddenly transform into an all-conquering winning machine, but the ingredients are mostly there.

Rangnick will seek to nurture his talented crop of players and give them an identity. He enjoys a high pressing game that Carrick laid the groundwork for in his tactics against Chelsea.

That proved United can press, they can work hard, they can hunt down and use their pace to terrorise opponents. Question marks remain at the back though. This should be an entertaining watch against an Arsenal side with firepower of their own.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal (7/1 at bet365)

