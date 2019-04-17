However, Harry Kane picked up a nasty ankle injury and Mauricio Pochettino will have been devastated to see his talisman limp down the tunnel.

He is highly likely to be ruled out of the second leg while Pep Guardiola bring Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane back into the XI after resting them both for the first leg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Tottenham game?

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 17th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Tottenham

The game will be shown live on BT Sport though the specific channel number is yet to be confirmed.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Kane's absence will be the main headline going into the game, but Spurs have coped incredibly well without him throughout 2018/19.

Son consistently steps up to the plate, while Fernando Llorente has enjoyed patches of useful form when called upon.

City will go all-out for a crushing victory but Spurs have proven they can grind out massive Champions League results with their backs against the wall.

Prediction: Man City 1-1 Tottenham

