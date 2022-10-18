Jurgen Klopp has voiced his displeasure at the congested schedule ahead of the winter World Cup break but the midweek game should allow the Reds to capitalise on their momentum after Sunday's eye-catching 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Liverpool are back at Anfield for the second time in four days as they host West Ham United as part of Wednesday evening's Premier League TV schedule .

Liverpool did well to frustrate the champions and keep Erling Haaland quiet before the brilliant Mo Salah bagged the decisive goal in the second half.

Supporters will hope that win, coupled with their 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the Champions League last week, can help kick-start their season after a sluggish first few months.

David Moyes knows better than anyone just how tough a place to go Anfield is, having never won a match at the famous stadium as a manager, but his Hammers have been growing in confidence recently.

They only came away from their trip to Southampton with a point on Sunday but another draw on Wednesday would represent a great result for the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v West Ham?

Liverpool v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 20th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v West Ham will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Liverpool v West Ham on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action and the popular All or Nothing: Arsenal series.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Liverpool v West Ham online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Liverpool v West Ham team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliot, Firmino, Salah; Nunez

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Bowen, Antonio, Paqueta

Liverpool v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v West Ham

West Ham have their work cut out for them against a Liverpool side with their tails up after the rousing victory over Man City.

Though the Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk partnership kept Pep Guardiola's team at bay on Sunday, it would be no surprise to see West Ham's attackers trouble them in midweek.

But the confidence they gained from that win at Anfield should mean that Salah and co. are able to come away with three more points on Wednesday evening.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham (11/1 at bet365)

