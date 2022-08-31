The Reds have started the season in muted fashion with a number of injury issues leaving them short, particularly in midfield.

Liverpool will aim to get their season back on the rails when they face Newcastle on the Premier League TV schedule this evening.

Jurgen Klopp's men sit 12th in the table with just one victory to their name in four matches. Darwin Nunez's red card against Crystal Palace has not helped their cause so far.

On the other hand, Newcastle have looked sharp in 2022/23 so far and will be bolstered by new record signing Alexander Isak among the squad at Anfield.

The Swedish sensation cost £60 million and has received a work permit in time to make his Magpies debut this evening as Eddie Howe's men aim to upset the odds and climb into the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Newcastle?

Liverpool v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 31st August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Leicester v Manchester United on Thursday.

Liverpool v Newcastle team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Fraser.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Newcastle

Liverpool responded to their meek start to the season with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth. Newcastle are a class above Howe's old team, but the warning signs look ominous once Klopp's gang start to get rolling. The Reds' midfield of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and the rising Harvey Elliot looks more robust that it did with James Milner involved, while Luis Diaz is in sparkling form and will be determined to inspire his team once again.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (11/1 at bet365)

