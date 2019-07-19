Former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp will encounter plenty of familiar faces in the opposing ranks including Mats Hummels who has returned to BVB after a three-season spell with Bayern Munich.

A selection of Liverpool fringe players will be desperate to seize their chance in the continued absence of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah who will all miss out following international duty over the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Dortmund game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Dortmund game?

Liverpool v Dortmund will kick off at 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Saturday 20th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Dortmund

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFC TV (Sky: 425, Virgin: 544).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.