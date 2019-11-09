LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FOOTBALL TIMES PODCAST: Apple / Spotify

Third-place Leicester are battling for a top-four finish and are already six points ahead of Arsenal in the fight to secure Champions League football.

But can the Gunners secure a much-needed league win at the King Power on Saturday?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Leicester v Arsenal game?

Leicester v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 9th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leicester v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leicester have won their last four games across all competitions and have hit top form in recent weeks. They remain buoyed by the 9-0 win over Southampton and return to the King Power for the first time since that demolition.

Arsenal will be wary of Leicester’s dynamic threat and sucker-punch attack that has undone so many other teams already this season.

And while manager Unai Emery may have some fresh players who didn’t feature in the Vitoria clash, coming into this energy-charged game three days after a trip to Portugal is not ideal.

Spirits are low at Arsenal and this will play perfectly into Brendan Rodgers’ hands.

Expect Leicester to come at the Gunners from the off in the hope of taking an early lead, which would then force the visitors to push forward with greater earnest.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Arsenal