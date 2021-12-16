What channel is Leeds v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal have breached the top four, the question is: can they stay there once the weekend’s Premier League TV schedule comes and goes?

The Gunners enjoyed an excellent victory over West Ham to leapfrog them into the Champions League places.

Mikel Arteta’s men sit one point clear of the Hammers and seven shy of third-placed Chelsea.

Consistency over the Christmas period will be key for Arsenal as they seek to crack the top four and remain there until May.

They face struggling Leeds next who are fresh from a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City. By the time the weekend comes along, their predicament could be more perilous than at any other stage this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Arsenal?

Leeds v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 18th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Liverpool live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Leeds v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Arsenal team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Baka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Leeds v Arsenal odds

bet365 odds: Leeds (5/2) Draw (11/4) Arsenal (1/1)*

Our prediction: Leeds v Arsenal

As we predicted during the week, Arsenal’s shedding of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared to galvanise the young guns against West Ham.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli stole the show and claimed all the headlines for themselves.

Expect a similar display here against a Leeds side with painfully exposed defensive issues and a total lack of clinical finishing up top.

Our prediction: Leeds 0-2 Arsenal (11/1 at bet365)

