Watch La Liga on TV and live stream in the UK

Lionel Messi and his Barcelona team-mates will be determined to extend their slender lead in the title race over Real Madrid as soon as possible, but Zinedine Zidane's men will be equally rested, refocused and determined to upset the odds.

Check out the latest news on when La Liga will return to action.

When will La Liga return?

La Liga has been green lit to return from Monday 8th June, though the first match is unlikely to be played until Friday 12th June, the start of a full weekend of action.

La Liga fixtures

No further announcements have been made with regards to the fixture schedule, though games are likely to follow the same order as previously set out from the time La Liga was paused.

If La Liga continues as originally planned, the first round of fixtures will be as follows, though this is yet to be confirmed:

Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo v Villarreal

Espanyol v Alaves

Granada v Getafe

Leganes v Real Valladolid

Mallorca v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Eibar

Real Sociedad v Osasuna

Sevilla v Real Betis

Valencia v Levante

Watch La Liga on TV and live stream

