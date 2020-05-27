Bundesliga fixtures this weekend – full list of games, UK kick-off times, TV channel and live stream
German football returns this weekend and every Bundesliga match will be shown live on BT Sport
The Bundesliga is back in action with every game to be shown live in the UK on BT Sport with a stack of huge matches coming up.
Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich are in the driving seat following a narrow win over Dortmund but one slip-up could allow the chasing pack back into the mix.
Grab a BT Sport monthly pass to watch Bundesliga without a contract
Dortmund – led by new world superstar Erling Haaland and English sensation Jadon Sancho – will be determined to claw back the deficit, while RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach are all very much alive and kicking in the race for second.
Check out the latest upcoming fixtures, times and TV details below.
More like this
Bundesliga fixtures on TV this weekend
All UK times
Wednesday 27th May
RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin (5:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Dusseldorf v Schalke (7:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Union Berlin v Mainz (7:30pm) – BT Sport 2
Augsburg v Paderborn (7:30pm) – BT Sport ESPN
Hoffenheim v Koln (7:30pm) – BT Sport 3
Bundesliga fixtures coming up
Friday 29th May
Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen (7:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Saturday 30th May
Schalke v Werder Bremen (2:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Wolfsburg v Frankfurt (2:30pm) – BT Sport 2
Mainz v Hoffenheim (2:30pm) – BT Sport 3
Hertha Berlin v Augsburg (2:30pm) – BT Sport Extra 1
Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf (5:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Sunday 31st May
Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin (2:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Paderborn v Dortmund (5:00pm) – BT Sport 1
Monday 1st June
Koln v RB Leipzig (7:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Watch Bundesliga live stream and on TV
All games are available via BT Sport's TV channels listed above, and can be live streamed via the BT Sport website or official app on iOS and Android.
Check out our how to watch the Bundesliga in the UK guide for all the details on how to sign up for BT Sport and watch games without a contract.