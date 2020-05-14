Check out our guide to Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures and how to watch them.

When do Bayern Munich play next?

All UK times

Tues 26th May: Dortmund v BAYERN MUNICH (7:30pm)

Bayern Munich fixtures

Sat 30th May: BAYERN MUNICH v Dusseldorf (2:30pm)

Sat 6th June: Bayer Leverkusen v BAYERN MUNICH (2:30pm)

Sat 13th June: BAYERN MUNICH v Borussia Monchengladbach (2:30pm)

Tues 16th June: Werder Bremen v BAYERN MUNICH (7:30pm)

Sat 20th June: BAYERN MUNICH v Freiburg (2:30pm)

Sat 27th June: Wolfsburg v BAYERN MUNICH (2:30pm)

How to watch Bayern Munich on TV

BT Sport will show every remaining Bundesliga game live on TV until the end of the 2019/20 season at least.

We will bring you the updated TV information as we get it so you can tune into one of BT Sport's channels to soak up the action.

Live stream Bayern Munich online

BT Sport customers can also live stream Bayern Munich games via the official BT Sport website and app.

If you're not a BT Sport customer, check out the latest BT Sport deals or you can purchase a one-off monthly pass for just £25 to enjoy every game live.