Both teams won at the weekend, meaning the gap remains at four points. A victory for the hosts would of course shave Bayern's lead to a hair's width, and with Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt to call upon, they have the talent to cause issues.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dortmund v Bayern Munich game on TV and online.

What time is Dortmund v Bayern Munich?

Dortmund v Bayern Munich will kick off at 5:30pm (UK time) on Tuesday 26th May 2020.

More like this

Watch Dortmund v Bayern Munich on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

Live stream Dortmund v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Dortmund v Bayern Munich prediction

Coming soon…

Advertisement

Prediction: Dortmund - Bayern Munich