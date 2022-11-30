Spain hammered Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game before drawing 1-1 with Germany last Sunday, meaning a win will secure top spot in the group.

Spain face off against Japan in their final group stage game, with Luis Enrique's side eyeing all three points to secure top spot in Group E.

Should Spain draw with Japan, they will still top the group, providing Costa Rica don't beat Germany in the other game.

Japan come into this one on the back of their surprise 1-0 defeat against Costa Rica. Hajime Moriyasu's side were quickly brought back down to earth following their incredible 2-1 win against Germany in their opening group game.

Germany will be confident of beating Costa Rica in the other group game, which would put them level on points with Spain if they lose against Japan. However, Pedri and co have a superior goal difference and they'd still finish second in Group E.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Japan v Spain on TV and online.

When is Japan v Spain?

Japan v Spain will take place on Thursday 1st December 2022.

Japan v Spain kick-off time

Japan v Spain will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Japan v Spain on?

Japan v Spain will be shown on ITV with live coverage from 6:15pm.

How to live stream Japan v Spain online

You can also live stream the Japan v Spain game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Japan v Spain referee

The referee for Japan v Spain has been confirmed as Victor Gomes of South Africa.

Japan v Spain odds

Japan v Spain prediction

