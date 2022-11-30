Luis Enrique's men know a win lands them top spot in the group, while a draw is good enough as long as Costa Rica don't beat Germany.

Spain and Japan clash in their final Group E game on Thursday evening with only one of them likely to progress into the knockout stages.

Japan, who suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against Costa Rica last time out, would finish top of the group with a remarkable win against Spain.

They can also qualify if it's a draw but they'd also need Costa Rica v Germany to finish level.

When is Japan v Spain?

Japan v Spain will kick off at 7pm on Thursday 1st December 2022.

Japan v Spain team news

Japan predicted line-up: Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda.

Spain predicted line-up: Simon; Carvajal, P. Torres, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; F. Torres, Morata, Olmo.

Japan v Spain prediction

Luis Enrique might make a couple of changes to his starting XI with a view to the knockout stages, however, Spain should have more than enough to get the better of Japan.

It's hard to see anything but a Spain win – despite Japan's opening victory against Germany – and it seems a case of how many will they score.

Japan will give it their all after their disappointing defeat against Costa Rica but Spain's quality should shine through.

Our prediction: Japan 0-3 Spain (9/1 at bet365)

Japan v Spain odds

