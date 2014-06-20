How the internet responded to last night's England v Uruguay game
Anxiety turned to excitement, which turned to hope which turned to, well, a whole lot of angry (and rather amusing) tweets
Last night's England v Uruguay World Cup game saw Roy Hodgson's men leave the pitch with another 2-1 defeat to their name.
Here at RadioTimes.com we'd been doing the maths on whether England would be knocked out if they lost the match, secretly hoping, of course, that it would turn out to be a pointless bit of activity.
But no such luck.
Twitter was filled with the minute-by-minute emotions of fans, which ranged from anxious excitement to outright pain...
The (fake Twitter) Queen had some thoughts for the team
... which was later followed by this rather unregal mention
Some managed to keep the positivity a bit longer
Meanwhile on ITV + 1 England are still with a great chance. #EnglandvsUruguay
— Alexander Nekrassov (@StirringTrouble) June 19, 2014
Others, not so much
Some were apparently blissfully unaware of what was even going on
While others thought up elaborate plans that would enable us to save the situation
England's one goal caused quite a lot of fuss
But it wasn't enough to completely raise spirits
Just to say- have arrived at Heathrow and have prime position to cheer England team home tomorrow #EnglandvsUruguay
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 19, 2014
Even the big guy couldn't be moved on the issue
Gosh, even the fruit was confused
Depressed Darth Vader had some ideas on how England fans felt when the game came to its sad end
It's OK though, there's still hope. In fact, maybe this guy can help?
England are waiting for this man to save the game. pic.twitter.com/TSmbvnnUt4
— Jonathan (@JonRichard) June 19, 2014