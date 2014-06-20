But no such luck.

Twitter was filled with the minute-by-minute emotions of fans, which ranged from anxious excitement to outright pain...

The (fake Twitter) Queen had some thoughts for the team

More like this

... which was later followed by this rather unregal mention

Some managed to keep the positivity a bit longer

Meanwhile on ITV + 1 England are still with a great chance. #EnglandvsUruguay — Alexander Nekrassov (@StirringTrouble) June 19, 2014

Others, not so much

Some were apparently blissfully unaware of what was even going on

While others thought up elaborate plans that would enable us to save the situation

England's one goal caused quite a lot of fuss

But it wasn't enough to completely raise spirits

Just to say- have arrived at Heathrow and have prime position to cheer England team home tomorrow #EnglandvsUruguay — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 19, 2014

Even the big guy couldn't be moved on the issue

Gosh, even the fruit was confused

Depressed Darth Vader had some ideas on how England fans felt when the game came to its sad end

Advertisement

It's OK though, there's still hope. In fact, maybe this guy can help?