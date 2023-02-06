How many goals has Harry Kane scored this season?
Harry Kane has racked up a massive goal tally throughout his career, but how many goals has he scored this season and in total?
Harry Kane is the talk of the town after becoming Tottenham's top goalscorer of all time and breaching the 200 Premier League goals barrier in one swoop.
Kane struck the winner against Manchester City to smash through both milestones at once and he will be hungry to hunt down Alan Shearer's fabled 260-goal haul before the end of his career.
He recorded his joint-lowest Premier League goal tally last term despite featuring in all but one match, but has struck back with vengeance in 2022/23.
Kane has racked up a mighty goal ratio this season so far and may record his all-time greatest season if he continues his recent form.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the numbers you need to know about Harry Kane's goal record this season and throughout his career.
Harry Kane Premier League goals
Kane has scored 17 goals in 22 Premier League games so far in the 2022/23 season.
Those strikes take his season total to 19 goals in 30 games across all competitions.
Premier League: 22 games, 17 goals
Champions League: 6 games, 1 goal
FA Cup: 1 game, 1 goal
Carabao Cup: 0 games, 0 goals
Harry Kane career goals
Harry Kane's only permanent football club is Tottenham, but he was loaned out to a host of teams during his development, with varying results.
Tottenham Hotspur (2010-23): 416 games, 267 goals
Leyton Orient (2010/11 – loan): 18 games, 5 goals
Millwall (2011/12 – loan): 27 games, 9 goals
Norwich (2012/13 – loan): 5 games, 0 goals
Leicester (2012/13 – loan): 15 games, 2 goals
TOTAL: 481 games, 283 goals
Last updated: Monday 6th February
