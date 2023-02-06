Kane struck the winner against Manchester City to smash through both milestones at once and he will be hungry to hunt down Alan Shearer's fabled 260-goal haul before the end of his career.

Harry Kane is the talk of the town after becoming Tottenham's top goalscorer of all time and breaching the 200 Premier League goals barrier in one swoop.

He recorded his joint-lowest Premier League goal tally last term despite featuring in all but one match, but has struck back with vengeance in 2022/23.

Kane has racked up a mighty goal ratio this season so far and may record his all-time greatest season if he continues his recent form.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the numbers you need to know about Harry Kane's goal record this season and throughout his career.

Harry Kane Premier League goals

Kane has scored 17 goals in 22 Premier League games so far in the 2022/23 season.

Those strikes take his season total to 19 goals in 30 games across all competitions.

Premier League: 22 games, 17 goals

Champions League: 6 games, 1 goal

FA Cup: 1 game, 1 goal

Carabao Cup: 0 games, 0 goals

Harry Kane career goals

Harry Kane's only permanent football club is Tottenham, but he was loaned out to a host of teams during his development, with varying results.

Tottenham Hotspur (2010-23): 416 games, 267 goals

Leyton Orient (2010/11 – loan): 18 games, 5 goals

Millwall (2011/12 – loan): 27 games, 9 goals

Norwich (2012/13 – loan): 5 games, 0 goals

Leicester (2012/13 – loan): 15 games, 2 goals

TOTAL: 481 games, 283 goals

Last updated: Monday 6th February

