Hansi Flick's side dominated in their qualifying group, winning nine of their ten games. They also scored 36 times, with Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City all netting five times.

Germany, who have won the World Cup four times, get their 2022 campaign underway against Japan on Wednesday.

Flick took over from Joachim Low after Euro 2020 but the German already knew most of the players well due to his time at Bayern, where he won seven trophies.

It seems that Germany will be battling for top spot with Spain, leaving Japan and Costa Rica hoping to cause an upset against their Group E rivals.

Japan could surprise a few in Qatar after a decent qualifying run. They won six of their final seven group games, with former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino netting ten times.

When is Germany v Japan?

Germany v Japan will take place on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.

Germany v Japan kick-off time

Germany v Japan will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Germany v Japan on?

Germany v Japan will be shown live on ITV with live coverage from 12:30pm.

How to live stream Germany v Japan online

You can also live stream the Germany v Japan game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Germany v Japan referee

The referee for Germany v Japan has been confirmed as Ivan Barton of Slovenia.

Germany v Japan odds

Germany v Japan prediction

