Flick's side will know they need to beat Japan with Germany next in action against Spain, who will be fighting for top spot in Group E.

Germany had a disastrous World Cup in Russia in 2018 after finishing bottom of their group, however, they look revitalised under ex-Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick.

The group will come down to the result in Germany v Spain, as well as how dominant either side is against Costa Rica, who look set to finish bottom.

Japan's aim will be to get out of the group and anything from there is a bonus. However, it's hard to back Hajime Moriyasu's men against the experienced Germans.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Germany v Japan on TV and online.

When is Germany v Japan?

Germany v Japan will kick off at 1pm on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.

Germany v Japan team news

Germany predicted line-up: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Gundogan, Kimmich; Musiala, Muller, Sane; Gnabry.



Japan predicted line-up: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nakayama; Endo, Morita; Ito, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda.

Germany v Japan prediction

Hansi Flick has a world-class squad to pick from and he can rely on Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz to cause any team problems.

Japan won't be an easy team to break down but Germany have enough to get their World Cup campaign off to a flyer.

Our prediction: Germany 3-1 Japan (12/1 at bet365)

Germany v Japan odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Germany (1/2) Draw (16/5) Japan (6/1)*

