Find it terribly hard to be offended by BBC salaries when the greatest broadcaster in the world costs a household less than 40p per day. — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) July 19, 2017

BBC have been forced to reveal the salaries of on-screen stars over £150,000 by a new charter as negotiated by Culture Secretary Karen Bradley in an effort to make the broadcaster more open and transparent.

“Licence fee payers have a right to know where their money goes," Bradley said back in December 2016, when the news was revealed. "By making the BBC more transparent it will help deliver savings that can then be invested in even more great programmes.”

Advertisement

Recently, it was suggested that the announcement could reveal a disparity in the pay between male and female stars, which could lead to further public backlash. You might want to dig out the full-body suit, Gary.