Kylian Mbappe will be desperate to get back out there on the field after a heavily-rotated XI from boss Didier Deschamps was defeated by Tunisia in their final group game.

France continue their World Cup title defence into the knockout rounds against Poland as the tournament heats up in Qatar.

Les Bleus still went on to win Group D thanks to a pair of scintillating displays from Mbappe against Australia and Denmark, during which he scored three goals.

Poland have barely set Group C alight in their opening games, but did enough to qualify by defeating Saudi Arabia and holding Mexico to a goalless draw.

Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup finals goal against the Saudis, and he will remain a huge threat for France despite Poland entering the tie as major underdogs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Poland on TV and online.

When is France v Poland?

France v Poland will take place on Sunday 4th December 2022.

France v Poland kick-off time

France v Poland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is France v Poland on?

France v Poland will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 2:30pm.

How to live stream France v Poland online

You can also live stream the France v Poland game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

France v Poland referee

The referee for France v Poland is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

France v Poland radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

France v Poland odds

France v Poland prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full France v Poland predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

