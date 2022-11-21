Didier Deschamps guided his side to a 4-2 victory against Croatia in the final in Russia four years ago and the Frenchman will be hoping to do the same this winter.

France begin the defence of their World Cup crown against Australia in Qatar on Tuesday night.

France went unbeaten in their qualifying campaign for the World Cup, winning five and drawing three. Antoine Griezmann scored six and Kylian Mbappe chipped in with five as France topped their group.

Deschamps has arguably the best squad to choose from in Qatar and they face Australia, who haven't got out of the group in the last three tournaments, in their opener.

Australia struggled in qualifying and won just four of their ten games. Graham Arnold's side qualified after beating Peru on penalties to send them to Qatar.

The Socceroos don't have the depth of France's squad and they'll be reliant on Celtic's Aaron Mooy to create and score.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Australia on TV and online.

When is France v Australia?

France v Australia will take place on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

France v Australia kick-off time

France v Australia will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is France v Australia on?

France v Australia will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm.

How to live stream France v Australia online

You can also live stream the France v Australia game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

France v Australia referee

The referee for France v Australia has been confirmed as Victor Gomes from South Africa.

France v Australia odds

France v Australia prediction

