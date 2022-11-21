Kylian Mbappe and co have the strongest squad at the World Cup and Didier Deschamps has the perfect blend of youth and experience to choose from.

France will be hopeful of defending their World Cup crown and their tournament kicks off against Australia in Qatar.

Australia, on the other hand, will be fighting to just progress out of the group and into the knockout stages.

Graham Arnold's men didn't have a great qualifying campaign, winning just four of their 10 games, and they could be found out by France.

When is France v Australia?

France v Australia will kick off at 7pm on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

France v Australia team news

France predicted line-up: Lloris; Pavard; Kimpembe, Varane, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema.



Australia predicted line-up: Ryan; Atkinson, Wright, Rowles, Behich; Mooy, Boyle, Hrustic, Irvine, Leckie, Duke.

France v Australia prediction

France will be confident of dominating against Australia on Tuesday night.

Didier Deschamps's likely starting front line will be Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema - and they have the likes of Olivier Giroud on the bench if things aren't going to plan.

Australia will try to keep it tight and hit France on the counter attack, as well as using set pieces, however France should have more than enough to deal with the Socceroos.

Our prediction: France 3-0 Australia (13/2 at bet365)

France v Australia odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

France (1/4) Draw (11/2) Australia (10/1)*

