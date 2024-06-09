After underachieving in recent major tournaments, the hosts have turned to Julian Nagelsmann to lead their pursuit of a record fourth title.

Spain, another three-time winner, were semi-finalists in 2020, and may have a point to prove after an early exit from the 2022 World Cup.

France have undoubted quality and tournament pedigree, winning the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final two years ago, while Italy have the chance to become just the second team to win twice in a row.

The common wisdom is that Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands are all likely to be in the mix as well.

Then you have England. They're considered tournament favourites as they push for a maiden Euros title and their first major tournament win since 1966.

The Three Lions have never got their hands on this bit of silverware – but who has gone all the way in the past?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to which teams boast the most European Championship titles in history.

Who has won the Euros most?

England are hoping to break their Euros duck this summer, having tasted defeat in their only final appearance three years ago, but most of the continent's heavyweights have got their hands on the silverware.

Germany and Spain are tied with three European Championship successes each.

The 2024 hosts won as West Germany in 1972 and 1980, as well as in 1996, while they've also finished as runners-up on a further three occasions – suffering defeat in the final in 1976, 1992 and 2008.

Spain, meanwhile, won their first Euros in 1964 before claiming back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2012, during a dominant run that also saw them win the 2010 World Cup. Their only final loss came in 1984.

Germany and Spain – three titles Italy and France – two titles Portugal, Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Czechoslovakia and the USSR – one title

Who has won the last Euros?

Italy are the reigning European Champions, having beaten England on penalties in the final at Wembley three years ago.

That was the Azzurri's second title. They won their first when they were hosts in 1968, after beating Yugoslavia 2-0 in the replay of the final - the only of its kind in either the European Championship or the World Cup - with the first game having finished as a 1-1 draw.

Italy had qualified for the final after their semi-final against the USSR ended 0-0 and was decided on a coin toss.

While 31 sides had been involved in qualifying, it was just a four-team tournament, with England and the USSR the other two involved.

List of Euros winners

1960 – USSR 2-1 Yugoslavia (aet)

2-1 Yugoslavia (aet) 1964 – Spain 2-1 USSR

2-1 USSR 1968 – Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia (replay)

2-0 Yugoslavia (replay) 1972 – West Germany 3-0 USSR

3-0 USSR 1976 – Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany (5-3 on penalties)

2-2 West Germany (5-3 on penalties) 1980 – West Germany 2-1 Belgium

2-1 Belgium 1984 – France 2-0 Spain

2-0 Spain 1988 – Netherlands 2-0 USSR

2-0 USSR 1992 – Denmark 2-0 Germany

2-0 Germany 1996 – Germany 2-1 Czech Republic (golden goal)

2-1 Czech Republic (golden goal) 2000 – France 2-1 Italy (golden goal)

2-1 Italy (golden goal) 2004 – Greece 1-0 Portugal

1-0 Portugal 2008 – Spain 1-0 Germany

1-0 Germany 2012 – Spain 4-0 Italy

4-0 Italy 2016 – Portugal 1-0 France (aet)

1-0 France (aet) 2020 – Italy 1-1 England (3-2 on penalties)

