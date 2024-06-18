Quite frankly, it promises to be one of the most exciting storylines during the month-long duel for footballing supremacy in Europe.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo, who has scored the most goals in Euros history, beat Czech forward Patrik Schick to the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 on assists after both players bagged five goals.

The most goals scored by a single player at a European Championship remains Michel Platini's nine for France in 1984, although as few as three goals has been enough to finish at the top of the tree in recent editions.

Many players have found the net once in the opening week, but we have only included those in the list with an assist, the first tie-breaker to determine the winner of the award.

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the Euro 2024 top scorers.

Euro 2024 top scorers

Kai Havertz (Germany) – 1 goal (1 assist) Michel Aebischer (Switzerland) – 1 goal (1 assist) Fabian Ruiz (Spain) – 1 goal (1 assist)

Last updated: Tuesday 18th June

Who will win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot?

Pre-tournament predictions.

Kylian Mbappé will be fancied by many to add the Golden Boot to his collection after finishing as the top goalscorer at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The 25-year-old has scored 50 goals in 55 games for club and country in the 2023/24 season and should get plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net because France are among the favourites to lift the trophy. He looks like the one to beat to the personal prize.

England captain Harry Kane remains one of the most lethal marksmen on the planet and should feel at home in Germany after bagging 44 goals in 45 appearances for Bayern Munich in the 2023/24 campaign following a mega-money switch from Tottenham last summer. The Three Lions' record scorer has plenty of big-tournament experience and bagged the Golden Boot at the World Cup 2018 in Russia. He should go close if England can live up to the hype and venture deep into tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be in the twilight years of his career and playing his domestic football in Saudi Arabia, but the 39-year-old remains a frightening prospect for opposition defenders and will, once again, be Portugal's main man on the international stage. He is the all-time leading scorer in the European Championship and should feature in plenty of matches in Germany because his country have been pitched into an easy group.

Germany are a bit of a sleeping giant on the international scene, although home advantage, encouraging recent results and the presence of Julian Nagelsmann in the dugout has prompted talk of a run to the final. Kai Havertz is likely to lead the line for the hosts and a strong end to the season at club level with Arsenal means he heads into the tournament in fine form. He is a dark horse for the gong.

The list of candidates does not end there. England trio Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka enjoyed super seasons in front of goal for their clubs and form part of an exciting Three Lions team, Romelu Lukaku has scored six times in 10 Euros appearances for Belgium and can never be counted out of contention, while France's record scorer Olivier Giroud will want to end his international career with a bang after announcing he will be retiring from the national team.

