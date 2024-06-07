Doing so will require the Scots to finish in the top two places in Group A or as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Tournament hosts Germany are the favourites to win the group, but with Switzerland and Hungary the other two teams drawn alongside them, it's clear to see why the Tartan Army are feeling optimistic.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

Scotland showed during a storming qualification campaign that, on their day, they are a force to be reckoned with. If they can reach those levels over the next few weeks then they could certainly cause a few shocks and make history.

More like this

They'll have a chance to make a statement right off the bat as they face the hosts in the tournament opener on Friday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the lowdown of all of Scotland's fixtures at Euro 2024, including details about their next match.

When do Scotland play next at Euro 2024?

Scotland will play Germany on Friday 14th June at 8pm UK time in the Euro 2024 Group Stage.

The game will be held at the Munich Football Arena (the Allianz Arena) in Munich, the 66,000-capacity home of Bayern Munich.

Scotland fixtures and results (Euro 2024)

Scotland were drawn in Group D alongside Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

Germany v Scotland – Friday 14th June (8pm)

Scotland v Switzerland – Wednesday 19th June (8pm)

Scotland v Hungary – Sunday 23rd June (8pm)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.