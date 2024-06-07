Each referee in the middle will be joined by two assistant referees, a fourth official, video match officials and a reserve assistant referee at the stadium.

Two English referees, Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, will be heading to Germany this summer.

Oliver joined UEFA’s group of officials back in 2018, and he took charge of games at Euro 2020 and the World Cup in 2022.

Taylor, meanwhile, also refereed at those two tournaments, and the 45-year-old was praised for his handling of the Finland v Denmark match at Euro 2020, which saw Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of the referees at Euro 2024 this summer.

Who are the referees at Euro 2024?

We've mentioned the two English referees, Oliver and Taylor, but who will be joining the Premier League regulars at Euro 2024?

Szymon Marciniak from Poland is one of the most experienced referees heading to Germany, with the 43-year-old taking charge of numerous big games. He was in the middle for the 2022 World Cup final and the 2023 Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. He could be in charge of this summer's final.

A few referees on the final list to head to Euro 2024 will catch the eye of fans around Europe.

Ivan Kružliak was the man in charge of Aston Villa v Lille in the Europa Conference League, which saw goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez pick up a second yellow card in a penalty shootout. The Slovakian correctly implemented the rules and Martínez didn't have to leave the field.

Clément Turpin will also be well-known to Arsenal fans, after watching over a tense game against Porto in this year's Champions League round of 16.

Full list of Euro 2024 referees:

Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)

(Portugal) Jesús Gil Manzano (Spain)

(Spain) Marco Guida (Italy)

(Italy) Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

(Romania) Ivan Kružliak (Slovakia)

(Slovakia) François Letexier (France)

(France) Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

(Poland) Halil Umut Meler (Türkiye)

(Türkiye) Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

(Sweden) Michael Oliver (England)

(England) Daniele Orsato (Italy)

(Italy) Sandro Schärer (Switzerland)

(Switzerland) Daniel Siebert (Germany)

(Germany) Anthony Taylor (England)

(England) Clément Turpin (France)

(France) Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

(Slovenia) Felix Zwayer (Germany)

