He scored three times during France's World Cup triumph in 2018 and bagged the Golden Boot at the 2022 edition in Qatar thanks to his six-goal haul, which included a hat-trick in the thrilling final with Argentina.

Euro 2024 represents an opportunity for Mbappé to further confirm his standing among the game's elite, but he will need to be on his A-game as competition for the Golden Boot will be fierce.

The 25-year-old will also be the man to lift the trophy if France, who last won the European Championship in 2000, go all the way in Germany after being handed the captain's armband by Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps.

It is set to be a big summer on and off the pitch for Mbappé after completing a move from PSG to Real Madrid after seven seasons with the French capital club.

RadioTimes.com will round up all the key stats you need to know about Mbappe's goals at Euro 2024.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappé scored at Euro 2024?

Kylian Mbappé is yet to score at Euro 2024 after one match. His next opportunity will come at 8pm on Friday 21st June when France face Netherlands.

How many goals did Kylian Mbappé score at the last Euros?

Kylian Mbappé endured a nightmare Euro 2020 as France – then the reigning world champions – crashed out against Switzerland in the last-16 stage. Critically, he had a penalty saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the final kick of the shootout.

It capped off a poor tournament for Mbappé as he failed to score in four games and laid on just two goals for team-mates.

Kylian Mbappé France goal stats

Kylian Mbappe has scored 46 goals in 77 appearances for France since making his debut in 2017.

That puts him third on his country's list of all-time scorers – 11 goals behind record marksman Olivier Giroud and five behind Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Mbappé is likely to pull further clear as he has plenty of years left in the tank, while Giroud is retiring from international football after Euro 2024.

