The final will take place at the Olympiastadion, which has a capacity of just under 75,000.

While fans will be heading to Euro 2024 with tickets, there will be other supporters who are going to soak up the experience in Germany this summer.

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about Euro 2024, including how many fans are at the tournament.

How many fans are at Euro 2024?

There will be 51 games at Euro 2024, meaning plenty of fans will be flocking to Germany this summer to support their teams.

There are 2.7 million tickets up for grabs at Euro 2024, with around 2.2 million available to the general public.

Every football association received 10,000 tickets for their fans for each match and it's understood several associations have sold their entire ticket allocations.

There were more than 30 million ticket applications received by UEFA when the first ticket application phase got underway in December 2023.

Are there tickets left for Euro 2024?

There has already been two ticket phases and there's a final phase during March and April this year. Tickets will be available on the official Uefa.com website.

If you miss out on getting tickets first time round, UEFA will offer its own resale window closer to the tournament this summer.

Fans may also be able to get resale tickets on other independent markets and websites.

