Just 16 of the 24 teams taking part in Euro 2024 will progress from the groups to the knockouts, and they will gradually be whittled down in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals before the last two still standing meet in the final on 14th July.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Euro 2024 extra time and penalties rules.

Euro 2024 extra time rules

If games in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 are not settled after 90 minutes, then there will be a period of extra time in an attempt to decide which team progresses.

In total, there will be 30 minutes of extra time, split into 15-minute halves.

A maximum of five substitutes spread over three blocks of changes are permitted during the 90 minutes, although managers will be allowed an additional substitution if the game goes to extra time.

Euro 2024 penalties rules

If a winner fails to emerge from the period of extra time, then the tie will go to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Players from the each team will take penalties in turns until there's a winner.

If the scores are level after five spot kicks each, the shootout will go to sudden death. At that point, if one team misses followed by the opposition scoring - or vice versa - then it will be over.

Penalties can be taken by any player that finished the game, including goalkeepers, meaning unused substitutes cannot take part.

The referee can order a retake if a 'keeper is deemed to have come off their goal line before the penalty is taken.

